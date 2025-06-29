Be Careful When Wearing Slippers in New York

Massachusetts has been known to have some strange laws, which we have covered in the past. Before we get to today's topic, we have included some of those laws in case you missed them the first time we provided the list.

31 Strange Massachusetts Laws

Those are some pretty strange laws that one may or may not expect from Massachusetts. However, the Bay State isn't the only state that has bizarre laws. New York also has some laws that will have you scratching your head. Some of those laws include receiving a $25 fine for flirting in public, taking selfies with tigers, or using a puppet show to advertise or promote any business sale.

Yeah, those are some strange laws. I suppose some people are wacky though and will try to take selfies with dangerous animals. I have seen videos and photos online where people tried doing that and in many instances, it was unsuccessful. I'll leave it at that. The puppet show thing, that's a tough one to figure out, and the flirting one doesn't make a whole lot of sense. It's not like these people are making out in public.

Speaking of laws not making a whole lot of sense, there's another New York law that makes me say what? That law is the slipper curfew. That's right, New York has a slipper curfew which restricts residents of the Empire State from wearing slippers after 10 pm in public establishments. First of all, why 10 pm? Secondly, wouldn't you just make it a no-shoe rule in public establishments altogether? Am I missing something here? Whether you live in Utica, Syracuse, White Plains, or anywhere in New York, or you are visiting the Empire State, make sure you check your footwear if you are in a public establishment after 10 pm.

14 Weird Laws Courtesy of New York