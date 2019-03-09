Slippery Winter Weather Advisory Details

The National Weather Service in Albany reports that a Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation including total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch with Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. is in effect from 1:00 a.m. Sunday through 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

The advisory includes Connecticut - Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield Counties. In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties. Snow will begin after 1:00 a.m. Sunday and will continue until just after sunrise. Snow will change to sleet and an occasional mix with freezing rain after sunrise then change to a cold rain after 1:00 p.m.

Plan on slippery road conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.