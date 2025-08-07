If you work in Massachusetts, you're probably familiar with the FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act).

What is the Family and Medical Leave Act?

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the FMLA entitles eligible employees of covered employers to take unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons with continuation of group health insurance coverage under the same terms and conditions as if the employee had not taken leave. Normally, you would take FMLA if you have a serious health condition, have had an operation, the birth and care of a child, are caring for an immediate family member with a serious health condition, and various other medical-related reasons.

I took FMLA in 2017 when I underwent an operation for a kidney transplant. Under FMLA, and my particular situation, I could have stayed on leave much longer than I did, but I was feeling well and ready to get back to work after approximately three weeks off.

Have You Heard of the Small Necessities Act of Massachusetts?

Did you know that there is another act or benefit that Massachusetts enacted over 25 years ago, known as the Small Necessities Act? This one we don't tend to hear about as much as the FMLA, but it's a great benefit to Massachusetts workers who need to take off work for a brief period of time.

What is the Small Necessities Act of Massachusetts?

The Small Necessities Act consists of Massachusetts granting up to 24 hours of unpaid leave per year (on top of FMLA) to:

Attend parent–teacher conferences or school events

Take children to routine medical appointments

Accompany elderly relatives to medical or care services

This flexible leave is a huge benefit for caregiving parents or those with elder responsibilities.

There you have it. If you didn't know about this benefit for Massachusetts employees, now you know it's available and can help take a level of stress off your shoulders.

