Lenox Fire Chief Chris O'Brien was nice enough to join us on-air on Saturday to talk about the start of "Fire Prevention Week" here in Massachusetts. O'Brien talked about the importance of having smoke and/or carbon monoxide detectors in your home, he could not stress the importance of this enough.

This year's theme is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape".

Today’s homes burn much faster than they did decades ago. You could have two minutes or less to safely escape a fire at home after the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and a practiced home escape plan.

Every home is different, and every home fire escape plan will also be different. To create your plan, start with a diagram of your home and think about two ways out of every room (remember that one way out may be a window). Be sure your routes aren't blocked by furniture or other objects, and be sure the doors and windows open easily. Pick a family meeting place outside out front that's a safe distance from the home. -mass.gov

I can say with certainty that most, if not all of us, know what smoke smells like and that that means fire!

But, What About A "Fish" Smell?

Cooking fires are the number one cause of Massachusetts home fires, but what about electrical fires? The following is really important to know...

You probably don’t think, “electrical issue” when you smell fish. But you should. If no one has cooked fish recently and you notice a fishy smell, it could be an indicator of an electrical emergency. -rytelectric.com

I know it may feel uncomfortable, especially if you have young children in the next room, but you're always supposed to sleep with bedroom doors CLOSED to prevent a fire from spreading.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week go HERE.