Smile! You’re On Candid Camera! All Shutterbugs Are On The Prowl

If you enjoy taking pictures, why not maximize your hobby to it's fullest potential and in the process a course in composing and designing better images takes place this weekend as Dewey Hall on Main Street in Sheffield

Local professional photographer Thad Kubis gives participants some valuable pointers on taking pictures with maximum results. You can bring a standard basic camera (my option for sure) OR your Smart Phone, tablet, DSLR and various film based systems as the excursion encompasses various locations in Sheffield including the village Green, Bushnell Sage Library, Depot Square, the railroad tracks and a stop at Center cemetery located off Berkshire School Road.

Another bonus stop includes a stop at the famous Sheffield Covered Bridge and The Thom Reed U-F-O Monument Park, located just one mile north of the village center.

Pre-registration for this event is strongly suggested. A donation of $25 will be collected as ALL proceeds benefit future improvement projects at the venerable Dewey Hall, a treasured venue in the southern Berkshires that has been entertaining audiences since 1887. You can sign up by accessing this link

You can submit your donation via Pay Pal by accessing their e-mail address: deweymemorialhall@gmail.com and Venmo (@MagsMcRae). If you prefer, make your check payable to Dewey Memorial Hall OR cash will be collected prior to the walk. Space is limited as you don't want to miss this event that also helps out a worthy cause right here in your very own backyard.

Check out Dewey Hall's web site and don't forget to hit the LIKE button on their Facebook page. To learn more about Thad Kubis, log on by going here.

