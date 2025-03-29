Massive Snake Colony in Big Massachusetts Lake

Massachusetts has some great places to swim and even though it's only spring, I'm already thinking about those fun, warm days of splashing in lakes, pools, and waterfalls.

Swimming in a snake-infested lake is something I would not be interested in. There's one giant lake in Massachusetts that is filled with snakes; 14 species to be exact. That fact makes my stomach turn, just a little.

Which Massachusetts Lake is Filled with the Most Snakes?

According to AZ Animals Quabbin Reservoir, the largest inland body of water in Massachusetts and the primary water supply for Boston; is the most snake-infested lake in the state. This makes sense seeing that the lake is so massive. Quabbin Reservoir's maximum length is 18 miles with a maximum depth of 151 feet. The lake contains 412,000,000,000 gallons. Its physical address is at 100 Windsor Dam Road in Belchertown. In terms of snake activity, AZ Animals states that the reservoir is home to almost all of Massachusetts’s 14 snake species. You could spot ring-necked and red-bellied snakes, eastern milksnakes, and maybe even a racer. However, the most common snakes are northern watersnakes and eastern garter snakes.

Is Swimming Allowed at This Massachusetts Lake?

Swimming is not allowed at Quabbin Reservoir so you won't have to worry about you or your toes bumping into some slithery friends while taking a dip. In addition, there are no dogs allowed at Quabbin Park. The reason behind these strict rules is to protect the water supply. There are some other bodies of water that are infected with snakes in Massachusetts and you can discover those locations by going here.

