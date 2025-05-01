It's getting to be that time of year in Massachusetts where people are thinking about summer fun. The days are longer and the temperature is starting to warm up. Come June many of us will want to splash around in lakes, pools, rivers, wherever we can cool off.

You may remember we previously mentioned how the Quabbin Reservoir is loaded with a large number of snakes. Not that you would want to, but if you visit Quabbin Reservoir, take note that swimming isn't allowed. There are 14 species of the slithery reptile in the reservoir.

A 45-mile Massachusetts River is Loaded with Snakes

If you are not a fan of swimming with snakes, you may also want to take note of which rivers to swim in this summer. The Ipswich River in Massachusetts is loaded with snakes. According to AZ Animals, the river runs within the state for 45 miles from Burlington to Ipswich, but why are there snakes in the river?

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash loading...

According to the AZ Animals website, snakes are attracted to rivers for a few reasons but the big one is because these rivers have food. Ipswich River specifically contains an abundance of fish and shellfish. It's been reported that the Ipswich River is a hot spot for water snakes.

Photo by Rob Tol on Unsplash Photo by Rob Tol on Unsplash loading...

There are Plenty of Prime Swimming Spots in the Ipswich River

If water snakes don't bother you, there are a few suggested places to swim in the Ipswich River, including areas along the coast, in the river, and in lakes and ponds. You can explore those locations here. The Ipswich River Watershed Association states the following regarding swimming in the Ipswich River:

The ponds, lakes, streams, rivers and ocean beaches of the Ipswich River Watershed provide some great places to swim. Our mission, in part, is to ensure the river keeps flowing with clean, reliable, swimmable water.

While there may be a host of water snakes in the Ipswich River, the Massachusetts body of water makes for some great summer swimming. If Swimming isn't your thing, there are a variety of other recreational activities you can partake in, including paddling, fishing, clamming, and observing wildlife.

