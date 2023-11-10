Here’s the #1 Snobbiest Place in Massachusetts for 2023

Here&#8217;s the #1 Snobbiest Place in Massachusetts for 2023

Google Maps/Google Street View

There's no doubt that Massachusetts is filled with natural beauty, culture, and a host of friendly folks but some sections of the state can be a bit more snobby than others. However, having snobby people isn't just a characteristic of Massachusetts, every state has areas that are a bit snobbier than others. So what area of Massachusetts wins the prize in the snobby department?

What is the Snobbiest Place in Massachusetts for 2023? 

Road Snacks did a study to find out the snobbiest areas of Massachusetts. The study looked at things like expensive homes, high incomes, and overly educated populations by city in Massachusetts. Before we reveal the top spot, let's see which places in Massachusetts landed in second and third place.

The City of Somerville lands in third place when it comes to the "snobby" factor. Here are some stats from the study.

  • Population: 80,608
  • % Highly Educated: 66.0%
  • Median Income: $108,896
  • Median Home Price: $739,900

The City of Cambridge lands in the #2 position of snobbiest places in Massachusetts. Here are some stats from the study.

  • Population: 116,892
  • % Highly Educated: 80.0%
  • Median Income: $112,565
  • Median Home Price: $888,000

The City of Newton landed in the top spot of snobbiest places in Massachusetts for 2023. Here are some stats from the study as provided by Road Snacks.

  • Population: 88,647
  • % Highly Educated: 80.0%
  • Median Income: $164,607
  • Median Home Price: $992,800

What do you think? Does Newton deserve the #1 spot when it comes to most snobbiest places in Massachusetts or should another town or city be in the top spot? You can see what other places in Massachusetts made the list by going here.

