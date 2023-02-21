Snow And Ice Headed To Berkshire County Tomorrow Evening

Lovers of mild weather here in The Berkshires are realizing that winter is absolutely not over. Spring arrives in a month and the clocks will spring forward in about two weeks, but the snow and ice will likely remain a reality.

Watching A Potential Winter Storm On Wednesday

Wednesday: Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Wednesday night: Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.

snowstorm Irina Igumnova loading...

Thursday: Rain and freezing rain in the morning then tapering off to freezing drizzle. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Thursday night: Freezing rain early...changing to rain showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Friday: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 29F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

As you can see, the colder temperatures are back as Friday's low is expected to be in the single digits. Not quite as bad as the -40 wind chills we saw a few weeks ago, but still.

Information courtesy of weather.com