Snow Emergency In Effect for Pittsfield, Massachusetts: January 23, 2022

Please be advised that due to impending inclement weather, a snow emergency has been declared for the purposes of parking restrictions in the city of Pittsfield effective 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 through 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to use off-street parking.

If off-street parking is not available, residents may park on the street observing the following alternate side parking regulations:

• Between 7 a.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday: parking is allowed on the even side of the street;

• Between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the street; and

• Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge starting, Sunday through the duration of the emergency.