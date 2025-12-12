Parts of Massachusetts received some significant snow over a week ago, and though it wasn't a major snowstorm, it was still enough to require shoveling, plowing, snowblowing, and water cooler talk. Here in Berkshire County, we received less than 10 inches. By 8 pm that evening, my neighborhood was humming with snow blowers.

Since then, we haven't really received much snow, at least nothing to talk about. The main thing I have been seeing on roadways, sidewalks, and driveways is ice.

I drive into work very early in the morning, and when we receive snow or have icy roads, I am always thankful when I can drive behind a snowplow. It makes traveling for me a bit easier. Since I'm traveling so early, the roads aren't busy, and I'm in no rush to work. I'd rather play it safe than get into an accident.

Can You Legally Pass a Snow Plow in Massachusetts?

If you do find yourself driving behind a snowplow truck, keep in mind that it is very dangerous to crowd or attempt to speed past the truck. Mass.gov has some more details regarding passing a snowplow and whether it's legal or illegal in Massachusetts.

There are no state laws that prohibit you from passing a snowplow. However, the action of passing can be extremely dangerous as the pavement conditions vary across the path taken to pass. Snowplows may be equipped with wing plow blades that can extend anywhere between 2 and 10 feet beyond the width of the truck. This wing plow blade is often not seen because of the snow cloud being kicked up by the snowplow. These wing plows can often weigh as much as a compact car.

Next time you're out in slippery conditions, and you end up behind a snowplow, be safe and courteous not only to the person driving the snowplow in front of you but to yourself. It can make all the difference in whether an accident occurs.

