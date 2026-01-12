Massachusetts Drivers Could Face Charges for Snow-Covered Cars?

Massachusetts winters can be brutal. Whether it's the frigid temperatures, icy roads, or significant snowfall, Bay Staters are accustomed to dealing with long, cold winters, but don't necessarily like it.

So far this winter, we have experienced some frigid temperatures with some mild temperatures thrown in here and there. At this point, we haven't dealt with major snowstorms, but we have had a couple of shovel-and-blow-worthy storms, which, if you're like me, you've had to spend additional time wiping off the cars in your driveway. Snow brushes and scrapers are a must when dealing with the aftermath of these types of storms.

Of course, not everybody wipes the snow and ice from their vehicles, or if they do, the job is done poorly. I've seen vehicles on the road with a majority of snow on the roof of the car. I don't know about you, but I'm not interested in a large sheet of ice flying off an oncoming vehicle into my windshield. That would be a bad day.

Not only is clearing snow and ice from cars courteous and respectful to other drivers, but it can also become a legal issue in the State of Massachusetts if there's a failure to do so. That's right, if you don't remove snow and ice from your vehicle, you could be slapped with a fine.

What's the Law Regarding Clearing Snow and Ice from Cars in Massachusetts?

There's no specific Massachusetts law mandating the removal of snow from vehicles, but driving with snow and ice can cause damage and injury, obstruct the driver's view, ($40 fine) and is considered an unsecured load ($200 fine).

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the state, the next time a snowstorm strikes, take a few minutes after it concludes to fully clear snow and ice from your vehicle. You'll save yourself some money and headaches, but most importantly, you'll be keeping yourself and your fellow motorists safe.

