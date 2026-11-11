Lines Abound; Berkshire Auto Shops are Getting Busy

Berkshire County folks are all too familiar with long, cold winters. The Berkshires have also been known to receive some killer snowstorms. While it's important to drive slowly and give yourself plenty of extra time when traveling to your destination, it's equally important to have good snow tires on your vehicles. Steep and icy roads can make travel treacherous during big Berkshire winter storms.

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Berkshire County Auto/Tire Shops Are Getting Very Busy

This is also the time of year when Berkshire motorists are heading out to the tire shops and getting their snow tires installed for winter. If you are thinking about getting your tires installed and you go to a place that is first come, first served, you may want to be an early bird because some of those lines can go on for hours. I had a friend who recently got his tires changed, and he was waiting in line for nearly two hours. Then again, that's nothing compared to when my mother was in line to get her winter tires installed a few years ago. She waited in line for four hours.

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Tips to Avoid Waiting in Line for Hours

This isn't a guarantee, but if you are able to get your tires switched out at a shop that books ahead, then you may want to try that if you don't want to wait in a long line. Here are a few other tips you can try to avoid long lines.

Book a weekday appointment, preferably in the middle of the week.

As I mentioned earlier, arrive at the shop early or book an early-morning appointment.

Avoid the first day after a significant snowfall or the first forecast of a major winter storm.

Call ahead and ask whether the shop has a quieter day or cancellation openings.

It's inevitable that the Berkshires will see some snow this winter; make sure you have good snow tires on your car. Safe travels.

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