Sobering Fact: 1 In Every 500 Americans Has Died Of COVID

Lately, it seems that whenever we hear about COVID-19, we also hear about reaching a new milestone. Some milestones are good, like when we're talking about rising vaccination numbers, but some milestones are most definitely bad.

Yesterday the United States reached another milestone and this one is particularly grim. CNN reports that 1 out of every 500 US residents have died from the dreaded coronavirus since the first infection in this country was reported.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of Tuesday night, 663,913 people in the US have died of Covid-19. Meanwhile, as of April 2020, the US population was 331.4 million, according to the US Census Bureau.

When the number of deaths reached 662,899, America was reporting a toll equal to 0.2% of the population. That's based on the number of people who responded to the 2020 Census.

All of this coming at a time when hospitals are finding it difficult to keep up with the flow of patients. Not only that, but the coronavirus is also now affecting more children. The surge in new cases due to the highly contagious delta variant has caused a shortage in health care facilities, as well.

Some folks believe in their heart of hearts that we have not seen the worst of the pandemic yet--far from it. I can only hope and pray that they're wrong. Please visit CNN's website here for much more on the story.

