Social Security Change Is Big Concern For Many Massachusetts Residents

Some big news coming out of the the offices of the Social Security Administration (SSA) and it concerns how millions of Americans, many in Massachusetts, could potentially be left without their monthly SSA check soon.

First of all, DON'T PANIC. This isn't about a mistake you may have made or some new change in requirements, nothing like that. You probably just missed the new step that's required perhaps because you weren't even aware of it.

Allow me to explain. According to the website UnionRayo (and confirmed by the SSA), Social Security beneficiaries could be left without their monthly check if they do not complete a new digital process.

This new process involves something very simple and that is registering on their website. Going forward starting now, the SSA will stop using the "My Social Security" platform and move to a new website created by the federal government.

The new website, which you can find here is designed to more easily manage procedures. Also, this new step is supposed to improve digital security which we all know is VERY important these days with hacking, scams, and identity theft.

The new system is mandatory and it will be the only way to access Social Security services. Basically, you'll be able to do everything you could do with the old system (My Social Security) but now from a single place that has much more security.

Remember, the switch to the new site was to help keep your data safe. The website uses the latest encryption technology to keep out cyberhackers.

Listen, I'm getting older and some of this new tech scares the holy hell out of me, so I get it. I know plenty of older folks who view new technology as an obstacle and/or are scared of it. Get someone you know you can trust to help you. It's essential.

For more on the story, visit UnionRayo's website here.

