After looking through posts and comments in the Bitching in the Berkshires Facebook group, there appear to be some issues with bathroom rules and restrictions in some of our Berkshire County schools.

One common theme that I came across is that a number of children are needing to use the bathroom during class and in some cases, their request is rejected by their teachers. According to comments published in the group, there was one student at a Berkshire County elementary school who needed to use the bathroom and was denied by that student's teacher. As a result, the student's pants ended up being a urine receptacle. As you can imagine many of the people that are members of this group and have children in the school find denials of children being able to use the bathroom during class, inexcusable, unsanitary, and emotionally taxing on the student.

There was another case where a middle school in the Berkshires had an eyebrow-raising bathroom policy. Again, this is according to members of the Facebook group. This particular case involved the girl's bathroom door being propped open and having a male teacher outside the door. The member who posted this incident included photos that you can view after you request access to join the group. According to the group member, this particular school would not allow students to use the bathroom in between classes or in the morning before classes begin.

Again, members of the Facebook group were irate with this situation and feel that at the very least a female teacher should be standing outside the door. Another member mentioned that this wasn't the policy for the boy's room and the male students were able to have their privacy. A number of the parents in this group stated that they tell their children that if they have to use the bathroom during or in between classes etc. to just get up and go and the parent will deal with the school later on.

Obviously, there has to be a reason for schools having strict bathroom policies. The schools wouldn't be doing it just to upset students. At least, I can't imagine that would be the case. I don't have confirmation that this is the reason but one reason for these bathroom rules and restrictions could be the TikTok Bathroom Challenge that is sweeping the country.

What is the TikTok Bathroom Challenge?

The challenge involves students going into school bathrooms and stealing and/or vandalizing items. There have been cases where students have destroyed everything from soap and toilet paper dispensers, doors, windows, stalls, mirrors, floors, even fire extinguishers. In addition, if the students can fit items into their bags, they'll go right ahead and steal those items. For example, hand sanitizer is an item that has been stolen from time to time. The students then brag/celebrate about the items that they have stolen on TikTok. It's all part of a viral challenge entitled 'Devious Lick.'

What Should be the Solution?

Obviously, vandalism and theft shouldn't be tolerated in any building and it's understandable that schools want to prevent these types of actions from occurring in their building and on their grounds. However, if what the members of the Facebook group are reporting is true there has to be a happy medium somewhere. If students, particularly young children really need to use the bathroom, to the point where they are going to wet their pants, there needs to be some type of leeway. It's a tough call. What do you propose the schools do to improve this situation?

