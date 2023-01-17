Some Big Plans Are In Store For A MA Movie Theater

For the past 28 years, South Egremont resident Richard Stanley has been presenting a variety of first run feature films at The Tri-Plex Cinemas. The Railroad Street movie theater is currently being sold to Cinema Lab, a Montclair, New Jersey based theater company. CEO Luke Parker Bowles made the announcement of the impending sale as he guarantees each and every movie goer will enjoy more than just seeing a film in the heart of south county.

(TriPlex image credit courtesy of Google maps)

After a series of ongoing meetings, 15 investors have also committed to this exciting project as the building will see a series of renovations beginning in February as the official closing could take effect by January 20th. The Tri-Plex would provide an exciting experience for all patrons in attendance. After January 31st, the new company will have to wait as a holding agreement with the current ownership takes place.

In a recent interview with the Berkshire Edge, Parker Bowles added this will also serve as a plus to the local economy:

“We have all been overwhelmed, and it has been fantastic. It is a reflection of how much people want this theater to stay open. We have been involved with investors from surrounding towns that don’t have a movie theater. The support we have gotten has been truly humbling.”

Plans call for the theater's storefront to be transformed into an independent bar and the current building will see a complete renovation as the cinema would resume full operations by the summer months. Parker Bowles reiterated that once the final stages are set, this to be worth the wait in the Town of Great Barrington:

“We are going to transform it and it will be a huge asset to the Berkshires. And it will especially be a huge asset to the Berkshire Film Festival, which will be coming back bigger and better than ever.”

Cinema Labs also owns a trio of similar movie houses in South Orange and Bradley Beach, New Jersey and another in Colorado. They also plan to purchase The Playhouse, south of the border in New Canaan, Connecticut.

We'll keep you posted on the latest developments. Hopefully, the new management will present the first set of movie goers with FREE popcorn and why not toss in one of your favorite beverages as a token of their appreciation. Hope for the BEST!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of The Berkshire Edge)