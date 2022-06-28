Some Ideal Getaways Are Right Here In Massachusetts

The Berkshires have always been a primary vacation destination as visitors arrive in our vicinity anywhere between Boston and New York City. People that reside across the pond also consider our area as a perfect escape to explore the heart of our tri-state region. Now it's your turn to embark on a terrific weekend getaway.

We have compiled a list of ideas for you to experience the vacation of a lifetime right here in The Bay State and here are 5 locales that would truly fit the bill:

1) NANTUCKET: The popular island situated east of Martha's Vineyard with a panoramic view of The Atlantic Ocean is the most popular statewide stop-over as this oasis receives the well-earned top spot. Judging from the photo in our featured image, you can see why as this is also a mecca for visitors who flock from all across The United States and overseas. The quaint and tranquil atmosphere with it's lovely surroundings and pristine beaches adds to some of the main reasons why this is a mandatory destination for all to enjoy.

2) STURBRIDGE: Located about 90 minutes from the Berkshires, it is the perfect day trip as this city has assorted areas to explore within the vicinity. The most popular being Old Sturbridge Village as visitors are transported back in time to how life was in the 18th and 19th centuries (1790 to 1830 to be exact) where past residents experienced a simpler way of life and you will see it first hand for yourself. You can also experience Concerts In the Commons every Thursday evening during the summer months and check out The Tantiusques Indian Reservation or take a walk amidst Wells State Park. Walker Pond is also a mandatory stop-over for fishing enthusiasts and you can also take a canoe ride or swim in their beautiful surroundings.

3) MARBLEHEAD: This coastal locale located on the shores of Essex County is situated at a peninsula in the northern section of Massachusetts Bay.as you can experience historical monuments and grab your camera to take a picture of Marblehead Light. This popular destination is located 16 miles northeast of Boston and is within driving distance of Salem, Swampscott and Cape Ann. Those who are lucky enough to own a yacht usually sail to this shoreline town as they moor their vessels and walk around and take in the breathtaking sights.

4) PLYMOUTH: This popular Bay State town is home base for a major piece of history as the Pilgrims landed here in 1620 where many visitors take pictures of the ever popular Plymouth Rock and a replica of The Mayflower II is proudly displayed. This is the site of the first Thanksgiving celebration as the Pilgrims and Indians congregated to dine together as a peace offering between both parties. This area is also best known for whale watching, fine dining and an assortment of shops as tourists can assist in boosting the local economy. A must-stop for ALL!

5) NORTHAMPTON: Another option for a day trip as this city located in Hampshire County is located about an hour and a half from The Berkshires. Keep in mind, it's location bisects 4 major state arteries including I-91 which results in a high volume of traffic in it's downtown perimeter. Thorne's Marketplace is a perfect location to "shop local" plus boaters sail across Oxbow and the Connecticut River. The city is just south of Amherst, home to The University of Massachusetts and is home base to Smith College. While you're there, The Botanical Garden is a great place to take in the flora and don't forget to take a stroll at Look Park. Hidden treasures truly await you in the beautiful Pioneer Valley.

BOTTOM LINE: Massachusetts has lots to offer as local residents can also experience a day or weekend as tourists. After all, we are skilled in hosting visitors right here in our back yard as the Bay State is thriving for local dollars to boost the economy which is slowly but surely rebounding after the height of COVID-19.

