Some Important Information From The Massachusetts RMV

Some of you may recall back in early November the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles made an announcement stating that beginning January 3, 2022, anyone who's seeking a driver's license will have to supply their own vehicle. Well, that has now changed.

Due to rising COVID numbers and safety protocols, the Massachusetts RMV just announced that they will be extending the practice of using state-owned vehicles until at least the end of April for Class D road tests.

According to Mass.gov, the Massachusetts RMV will continue with the use of Commonwealth-owned vehicles for Class D road testing services through April 30, 2022. In other words, they have delayed the use of privately owned vehicles for road tests until further notice.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety issues, the RMV has been using state-owned vehicles for road tests since June 2020. The vehicles are fully cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis.

The following existing protocols will remain in place for the time being:

All occupants of a vehicle used in a road test, including the applicant, sponsor, and examiner will continue to be required to wear a face covering.

Windows will be open for ventilation.

All vehicles will be cleaned prior to each test beginning.

All applicants with scheduled Class D road tests appointments in the new year will receive an email from the RMV notifying them of the use of state vehicles. Applicants will then be given time to familiarize themselves with the state vehicle they will be using in Class D testing.

Applicants for a Class M, or Motorcycle license, will still be required to supply their own motorcycle for testing. Applicants scheduled for testing through a driving school should first confirm they will have access to their school's vehicle.

Also, the RMV would like everyone to know that they've launched a new website to help applicants locate all information related to their road test, Mass.Gov/RoadTest. It will include info on what to expect, videos to help you prepare for your road test, and much more.

