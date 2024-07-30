Some Reasons Why MA Residents Should Avoid The Jersey Shore

The summer season has arrived in New Jersey. And with it comes to summer vacations. Let's face it, Garden State residents have a desire to pack up the car and get away for a while, even if it's just for the weekend. The same could be said for those across both the Delaware and Hudson Rivers who call this "home base".

Massachusetts residents have a yearning to change environment and travel south, but officials say this practice should be avoided as those in New England can stay local. There are plenty of options to take advantage of enjoying decent weather right here n our backyard.

There are many negatives to back this reasoning up. One of the key inconveniences is a surplus of traffic gridlock which takes up too much time before heading to your impeding destination. Bay State drivers are already used to this as they head towards Cape Cod and the islands.

South Beach with typical crowd of beach goers Oak Bluffs Martha's Vineyard

There are other very logical reasons why you might want to reconsider that Jersey Shore vacation.

Summer background, orange sky with glowing sun

If you are not a sun worshiper, then this environment is just not in the cards. Keep in mind, you'll have lots on sand to deal with while you're hitting the beach and that could get messy.

Little Girls Having Fun in a Swimming Pool

Maybe a swim is in the cards to cool off, but what about those ocean waves?

Waves on the beach, Massachusetts

You're just sitting there when all of a sudden, a surge of water crashes on the terrain and a cool ocean spray hits as this can catch those who are looking for a respite by surprise. Be prepared for this escapade as some people will find this annoying in nature.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Let's also add the crowds you'll be experiencing as the boardwalks, arcades, and music venues pack the house in this outdoor atmosphere.

Windsor Lake

Jenkinsons, Seaside Heights, and the Wildwoods are just a few locations where you will experience a throng of people that will feel like you're at Grand Central Station in my ol' hometown.

Cape Cod

BOTTOM LINE: When you come to visit the Jersey Shore, it's like a spell is cast on you. Visitors feel like they never want to leave. Get used to it and enjoy your stay. Despite all of the misfortunes, The Jersey Shore isn't so bad, but my advice is residents of The Commonwealth should stay closer as The Cape and surrounding islands. Believe me, it is the perfect alternative.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of out sister station from The Garden State, https://nj1015.com/stay-away-why-you-shouldnt-come-to-the-nj-shore-this-summer/)