Some Residents Want Fulcrum to Find Another Location

From The Berkshire Eagle

GREAT BARRINGTON — Residents braved Monday night's ice storm to oppose a marijuana-growing firm's plans ahead of its special permit hearing before the Select Board on Jan. 13.

And company officials sat tight for yet another round of hot criticism and accusations.

Yet, at this third state-mandated community outreach meeting for Fulcrum Enterprises LLC to make itself available to the public, the company said it had downsized and adjusted its plans in response to concerns about noise and odor. But, residents threw new hardballs at two of Fulcrum's partners Monday including suggesting that Fulcrum find another location to open up shop. The meeting was held at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

You can read the entire article by going to The Berkshire Eagle's website.