Some Upstate NY Areas Were Pounded By Constant Snow

Old Man Winter's wrath was felt full throttle as portions of The Empire State have been in the midst of shoveling out from a 4-day blast of snow. But wait! The worst is yet to come as forecasters are predicting another major bout of winter winter is around the corner. Say it isn't so!

Reports indicate that portions of Central and Upstate New York were slammed by over 5 feet of lake effect snow since last week. The jackpot went to the northwestern part of Oneida county as Camden, which is situated near the resort area of Sylvan Beach received a whopping 65 inches of the white stuff and in neighboring Oswego count, Williamstown also recorded the same total which is located around "The Tug Hill Area". All of Oneida county remains under a state of emergency.

In nearby Syracuse, "The Salt City" picked up about 18 inches of snow as this was the first time since 2021 that a surplus of white powder fell in that area and more is on the way. The month of January is scheduled to be at or below normal in terms of temperatures and unlike what this vicinity has experienced over the past few years.

There are several snow possibilities in the coming weeks, but meteorologists predict they won't be as extreme as what the area just endured. That's a relief if you ask me as this winter wonderland could result in nightmarish clean-up and inconvenience for many residents as some like it, but some don't (I myself can do without this mess)

There is optimism that either Lake Ontario or lake Erie freezes over, as chances of lake effect snow will dissipates. The good news is this typically happens during the month of January. Cross your fingers and toes because there is STILL plenty of winter left.

It is encouraged you stay indoors during these mammoth snowstorms, but if you do have to venture outdoors, WSTM-TV (CNY Central) reported on some tips you can adhere to when behind the wheel of your vehicle. First of all, make sure you have 4 workable snow tires, accelerate and decelerate slowly, give cars in front of you extra and ample space and keep your speed in check to account for lower traction. you DO NOT need to go fast in these dangerous and sloppy conditions.

BOTTOM LINE: As Michael Conrad stressed to his troops on "Hill Street Blues" these 4 valuable words are a must: "BE CAREFUL OUT THERE!!"

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of our sister station in Utica, NY, WOUR https://wour.com/ixp/41/p/january-a-bad-winter-month/)

