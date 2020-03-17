Some Valuable Info Due To The Coronvirus Situation

The Baker-Polito Administration has announced economic support for small businesses in the Bay State as a 10 million dollar loan fund will provide financial relief to those affected by COVID-19.

Emergency capital up to $75,000 will be provided to Massachusetts based businesses impacted by the Corona Virus with under 50 full and part-time employess which also includes non-profits. These loans will be made available to eligible businesses state wide with no payments due for the first 6 months. To complete an application, log on to this web site by going here.

There are also changes that have been implemented towards unemployment assistance requirements due to the COVID-19 outbreak as all seminars at MassHire career centers have been suspended, missing deadlines will be considered good cause and lateness will be excused and appeal hearings will be held by telephone only.

If a worker is quarantined, DUA is required to pay unemployment benefits which also includes employment due to reasonable amounts of exposure, or leaves to care for a family member and does not intend or will not return to work due to this hardship. If the workplace voluntarily shuts down for a 4 to 8 week period, employees are able to collect but must remain in contact with their employer and must be available for work if requested. All employers may request up to a 60 day grace period to file any quarterly reports or pay contributions.

More information can be obtained by logging on to The Southern Berkshire Chamber Of Commerce's web site.

