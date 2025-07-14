Massachusetts has some amazing local restaurants and eateries throughout the state in just about every variety of food you could possibly ask for. And there is certainly no exception to that when it comes to soul food. The Bay State just happens to be where you will find a spot that is ranked as one of the absolute best soul food restaurants in the U.S.

Everyone seems to love soul food because it's exactly what it sounds like. It helps to nourish one's soul. From its origins in Black American culture and southern states in the U.S., soul food has evolved while also passing down some fantastic cuisines from generation to generation. The good people at the popular food publication, 'Love Food' have ranked their favorite restaurants from every state with the best soul food. And Massachusetts spot on this elite list makes it ranked as the #15 best soul food spot in the county.

What Massachusetts Restaurant Makes Some of the Best Soul Food in the U.S.?

If you make your way out to Worcester, that is where you will find the spot that 'Love Food' says has the absolute best soul food in Massachusetts. That spot is at Addie Lee's Soul Food.

Not only is it exactly what it sounds like, but also exactly what it looks like. Social media users seem to adore it just as much as 'Love Food' does. Let's see what they had to say about Addie Lee's Soul Food being among the best soul food restaurants in the U.S.:

A gem of a family-run restaurant, Addie Lee’s Soul Food serves crispy fried chicken, saucy and tender barbecued beef ribs, and oxtail, along with sides including sticky rice, yams, mac ’n’ cheese, collard greens, and pinto beans. The welcoming staff get just as many compliments as the food, which regularly sells out by the end of the day.

There's definitely never a bad time for some great soul food. Luckily for us in Massachusetts, it seems like we have one of the best spots in the country for it in Worcester, MA!

