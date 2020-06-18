Sounds of Summer 2020

Out of the safety and health for our attendees, vendors, staff and bands, Sounds of Summer is canceled for 2020.

Since 2012, WSBS along with the Great Barrington V.F.W. have been excited and proud to bring you some of the best live music in the area. We've been able to satisfy a variety of tastes covering a range of genres including rock, country, classic rock, pop and more.

This wasn't an easy decision for us but as with many other events that have been cancled this summer, it was the best decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We'll miss all of our friends this year and it certainly will be strange for the staff at WSBS not be out with everyone having a blast on Tuesday night's throughout the summer.

A big shout out to all of our sponsors throughout the years for making Sounds of Summer a big success with the community. Stay safe, keep the faith and we'll see you for Sounds of Summer in 2021.