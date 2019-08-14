Sounds of Summer – Aug. 13 (photos)

Well the weather folks were off yesterday for sure. After fearing that Sounds of Summer would be canceled due to the forecast calling for thunderstorms and possible flooding, we had a great evening at the VFW in Great Barrington. As usual Whiskey City brought out the big crowd and the dancers. When Whiskey City comes to Sounds of Summer, we can always count on twice as many attendees which pretty much happened this past Tuesday evening.

In terms of the set, they played all of the upbeat dance tunes they are known for including hits from Florida Georgia Line, Linda Ronstadt, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Jason Aldean, and many more. Thanks again to everyone who attended the concert. It was such a good time and I'm very glad this show wasn't a miss.As you can see from the photos below, the attendees had a blast.

We wrap up the 2019 Sounds of Summer season on Aug. 20 with The Happy Together Band. We'll see you there!