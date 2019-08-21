Sounds of Summer – Aug. 20 (photos)

What a way to wrap up Sounds of Summer 2019. It was a great evening weather wise and The Happy Together Band was a huge it with the southern Berkshires. This seven piece lineup covered a big chunk of the 60s and also treated us with some 50s and 70s tunes. Hits from The Buckinghams, Lou Christie, Strawberry Alarm Clock, Spiral Staircase, The Hollies, The Association and The Cyrcle were all represented. The audience ate it up and they would love to see the group return next year.

Thanks to everyone who attended Sounds of Summer and thanks to all of our sponsors for making the concert series successful including The Pittsfield Co-Op Bank, Fairview Hospital, Haddad Motors, The Great Barrington V.F.W., Mount Everett Sanitation, Day Mountain Sound, Old Yankee Street Rods, Monterey T-Shirts and Fiddleheads Grille.

You can view photos from the concert below. Enjoy!