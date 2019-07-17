Sounds of Summer – July 16 (photos)

It was another beautiful evening at the Great Barrington VFW this past Tuesday night and full on dancing took place as the classic rock party band 'Critical Mass' rocked the outside stage. The band performed a tremendous variety of music including tunes from The Cars, Styx, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gerry Rafferty, Bryan Adams and more.

A number of concert goers were walking away happy as they won Sounds of Summer t-shirts courtesy of the Pittsfield Co-op Corn hole contest. You couldn't have asked for better weather and the volume of the music was just right. If you haven't been to 'Sounds of Summer,' you need to join us. Not only is the live music the driving force that makes the event a blast, but old friends who may have not seen one another in months or even a year are finally reuniting and catching up. Put is this way, when you're at 'Sounds of Summer,' you're family.

In addition, at this particular concert, the community came together and did something really special for a local family. You can get all of the details on the community's generosity by going here. Join us on July 23, when the 'Steal Your Peach' band takes the stage at the VFW in Great Barrington from 6-8pm. The concerts are always family, friendly, fun and free.

Checkout the photos below from this past Tuesday's concert and we'll see you on July 23!