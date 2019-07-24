Sounds of Summer – July 23 (photos)

If there was a perfect night in terms of temperature for an outdoor concert, this past Tuesday evening took the cake. The Steal Your Peach band took the stage with their six piece lineup and delivered a stellar mix of The Allman Brothers Band and Grateful Dead. Plus, some of The Band's library made the cut. Personally, I loved the double drummer setup. The drum solo show that the duo performed toward the end of the evening had me grinning ear to ear.

The crowd continued to grow throughout the evening and there was no shortage of dancing. T-shirts were won via The Pittsfield Co-Op Corn Hole Challenge and a new vendor was on site this week. South County favorite Fiddleheads Grille took care of attendees' appetites with hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, chips and cookies.

What can I say? The show was a blast. The weather was perfect, the food was perfect, the band was perfect and the volume was perfect. A big shout out to Day Mountain Sound for their excellent sound reinforcement.

Make sure you join us on July 30 from 6-8pm when The Hotshot Hillbillies take the stage at the Great Barrington VFW. Below is the photo gallery from the July 23 show. Enjoy!