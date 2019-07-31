Sounds of Summer – July 30 (photos)

It was another spectacular evening at the Great Barrington VFW this past Tuesday, July 30. The Hot Shot Hillbillies rocked Sounds of Summer with country, rock, classic rock, current tunes and more. People were expecting a thunderstorm but we dodged it and it turned out to be a fun, dry evening.

Fiddleheads Grille served up a variety of food options to the attendees including hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, french fries, sausage, peppers, onions, cookies and more. Per usual, we saw plenty of happy faces as folks won Sounds of Summer t-shirts via the Pittsfield Co-Op Corn Hole Challenge. Dancing galore ensued especially after the intermission.

Once again thanks to everyone who attended and thanks to the Pittsfield Co-Op Bank, Haddad Motors, Fairview Hospital, The Great Barrington V.F.W., Mount Everett Sanitation, Day Mountain Sound, Fiddleheads Grille and Monterey T-Shirts.

Make sure you join us on Aug. 6 when the classic rock group SHYNE takes the stage at the Great Barrington V.F.W. from 6-8pm.

Checkout the photos below from the July 30 concert. Enjoy.