With a big winter storm ready to drop 24-30 inches of snow on the Berkshires, some south county towns are already cancelling services. Here's what we have received so far at WSBS:

Schools in the Southern Berkshires for Mon. Jan 26

Berkshire Hills Regional School District - closed

Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed

Lenox Public Schools - Closed

Lee Public Schools - Closed

Farmington River Regional School District - closed

Berkshire Community College - closed

Other

All non-essential Great Barrington town offices and programs will be closed Sunday, January 25, and Monday, January 26. This closure includes the Transfer Station, Mason and Ramsdell Libraries, Senior Center, Town Hall, Housatonic Community Center, and the South County Connector Transportation.

The Monday, Great Barrington Selectboard meeting will be held via Zoom only.

Egremont Town Hall and Library are closed on Monday. The Transfer station is closed on Sunday.

Sheffield Transfer Station - closed Sunday

The winter storm warning is in effect from 7 a.m., January 25, through 7 p.m., January 26. Keep checking back here for the latest cancellations, postponements, closings and delays for southern Berkshire County.

