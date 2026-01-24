With a big winter storm ready to drop 12-18 inches of snow on the Berkshires, some south county towns are already cancelling services. Here's what we have received so far at WSBS:

All non-essential Great Barrington town offices and programs will be closed Sunday, January 25, and Monday, January 26, 2026. This closure includes the Transfer Station, Mason and Ramsdell Libraries, Senior Center, Town Hall, Housatonic Community Center, and the South County Connector Transportation.

The Monday, January 26, 2026 Great Baringgton Selectboard meeting will be held via Zoom only.

Sheffield Transfer Station - closed on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

The Lee Congregational Church is cancelling in-person worship this Sunday (1/25). The church will be offering an online live-stream worship service adapted, for 10:30 am on Facebook.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 7 a.m., January 25, through 7 p.m., January 26. Keep checking back here for the latest cancellations, postponements, closings and delays for southern Berkshire County.

