Berkshire County is in for a frigid weekend as temperatures are going to be well below zero on Saturday evening into Sunday. As a matter of fact, an extreme cold warning is in effect from 6 pm Saturday through 1 pm Sunday. Here are some of the warning details per the National Weather Service:

WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below

expected in the Berkshires and surrounding areas.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is

exposed to these temperatures.

If you have to go outside, keep the duration very short and make sure your entire body is covered.

Warming Centers

In addition, Great Barrington will have some open warming centers this weekend:

Ramsdell Library: 1087 Main Street, Housatonic. Saturday: 10 am - 3 pm

Mason Library: 231 Main Street, Great Barrington. Saturday: 10 am - 3 pm

Berkshire South Regional Community Center: 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington. Saturday & Sunday: 7 am - 5 pm

Due to the extreme cold that will bear down on Berkshire County this weekend, some organizations are already canceling events and services. Here's what has been sent to us so far for this Sunday, February 8:

Sunday Cancellations

Lee Congregational Church - canceling in-person worship and annual meeting. Worship will be on live stream at 10:30 am (Feb. 8) on Facebook. The annual meeting will now take place on Sunday, February 15.

If you have a cancellation you would like to report to us, feel free to call (413) 528-0860 and leave a message or send an email to: fun@wsbs.com

Weather updates can be found here, or you can call the WSBS weather phone at (413) 528-1118.

