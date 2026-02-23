Though it didn't turn out to be as bad as originally predicted, Berkshire County was slammed with another winter snowstorm from late Sunday evening through midday Monday. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a State of Emergency on Sunday, which has since expired. Still, many communities are digging out and have requested people stay off the road if possible while cleanup operations take place. While there isn't snow in the forecast for Tuesday, we are already getting calls for school delays in the southern Brerkshires.

Southern Berkshire County School Delays for Tuesday, February 24

Southern Berkshire Regional School District - 2-hour delay.

If you have a cancellation or delay you would like to report to us, feel free to call (413) 528-0860 and leave a message or send an email to: fun@wsbs.com

Weather updates can be found here, or you can call the WSBS weather phone at (413) 528-1118.

