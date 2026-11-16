Berkshire Ride Share Service Restores Two Critical Transportation Services
It's been a couple of months since some services provided by the South County Connector have been put on hold. As a result, the limited transportation services have left some Berkshire County folks frustrated, but that frustration will now wash away as two services are being restored.
The Pittsfield FLEX Service Has Been Restored
According to the Town of Great Barrington, Pittsfield FLEX service has returned as of today (Monday, November 16, 2026).
What is the Pittsfield FLEX Service?
The Pittsfield FLEX service provides weekday door-to-door transportation between South County and the communities of Pittsfield, Lenox and Lee. The service allows passengers to request pickups and drop-offs at specific locations within the communities served.
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What is the Pittsfield FLEX Service Schedule?
The service operates Monday through Friday
South County Pickups
- 7:30 - 8:00 am
- 9:30 - 10:00 am
- 12:00 - 12:30 pm
- 2: 00 - 2:30 pm
Pittsfield, Lenox & Lee Pickups
- 8:30 - 9:00 am
- 10:30 - 11:00 am
- 1:00 - 1:30 pm
- 3:00 - 3:30 pm
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Weekend Service Returning Soon
The other service that the South County Connector is restoring is weekend service, which will take effect on November 21. The weekend transportation service will operate on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:00 am - 9:00 pm. It's all about providing as many convenient options to riders as possible.
Details on Booking a Ride
If you are interested in booking a ride, you can do so by contacting the South County Connector Dispatch Office at (413) 591-3826 or via the South County Connector app.. For more details regarding the restoration of these two services, including exact pickup and drop-off locations, go here.
I'm sure you feel the weight being lifted off your shoulders. These services are back and just in time for the holidays to boot.
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