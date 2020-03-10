South County Man Tests Positive for Coronavirus

GREAT BARRINGTON — A male resident from Otis has tested positive for coronavirus and seven others have been quarantined, Great Barrington Health Agent Rebecca Jurczyk confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The Berkshire Record reports the Otis man was taken to Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington on Wednesday, March 4 and discharged on Thursday, March 5, and then transferred by Southern Berkshire Ambulance Squad to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, according to Jurczyk.

