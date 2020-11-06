South County Pub Temporarily Closed, Employee Positive For COVID

Will this trend continue? A third Berkshire County restaurant has closed its doors temporarily due to possible coronavirus exposure.

The Berkshire Eagle is reporting that the Brick House Pub in Housatonic was shut down temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Restaurant officials shared the news in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to the Eagle story, the employee showed up at work on Monday and Tuesday and logged a normal temperature on both days, but was immediately sent home on Tuesday after the restaurant was notified that the employee had been in contact with people on Saturday who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant closed down without prompting from the board of health. It will remain closed until every employee has tested negative.

The post, according to the Eagle article said the following:

Although this is not required by the Board of Health, the safety of our staff and customers is our first priority. While we’re closed, we will have the restaurant cleaned and sanitized, and we will have a pre-operational inspection before reopening. We’ll keep you all posted. Thank you for your understanding and support.

The news of this third restaurants temporary closure comes on the heals of the Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street in Pittsfield closing a couple of days ago after staff was exposed to coronavirus, and the Olde Heritage Tavern in Lenox closing recently for two days after people that had dined there tested positive for COVID-19.

Methuselah owner, Yuki Cohen, told the Berkshire News Network that they could possibly open by the end of the week if there is no risk of transmission. The Olde Heritage Tavern was expected to be closed for two days with the hope of reopening on Saturday.