South County Town Election Info For May 14

Great Barrington is holding its annual town election today. It features three contests. Leigh Davis is challenging incumbents Stephen Bannon and Daniel Bailey for one of two available seats on the Select Board. Walter Atwood III, Meredith O'Connor and incumbent Tom Blauvelt are seeking two seats on the Finance Committee. And vying for one seat on the Housing Authority, are incumbent Karen Smith and Eileen Mooney.

The polls are open today until 8:00 p.m. Voters in precinct A, C, and D can vote at the Great Barrington Fire Station, while voters in precinct B can vote at the Housatonic Community Center.

In addition, the Town of Egremont is also holding its annual town election today. There are two contested races on the ballot there. There is a two-way race for a three-year term on the select board between Lucinda Fenn-Vermeulen and Carla Turner. Three people, Nicholas Keene, Rose Levine, and Thomas Libetti are running for a five-year seat on the planning board.