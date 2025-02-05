Winter Watch: Southern Berkshire County Delays and Cancellations for Feb. 6
The Following are Closed for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025
-Berkshire Hills Regional School District
-Farmington River Regional School District
-Lee Public Schools
-Lenox Public Schools
-Southern Berkshire Regional School District
-People's Pantry of Great Barrington
Keep checking back as the list is regularly being updated. If you have a closing, delay, etc., call us right now at (413) 528-0860 and we will add it to the list.
