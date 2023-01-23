Southern Berkshire Cancellations and Closings for Monday, Jan. 23

Here are the latest cancellations and closings for Southern Berkshire County and surrounding areas that we have up to this point for Monday, Jan. 23.

Schools

Berkshire Hills Regional School District - closed

Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed

Berkshire Waldorf School - delayed two hours

Other

Elder Services' home Meals, and congregate Services - canceled

Claire Teague Senior Center has canceled transportation and congregate meals

Transportation at the Sheffield Senior Center - canceled

New Marlborough Library - closed

All practices and games for Housatonic Youth Basketball (a.k.a. Housy Hoops) - canceled.

The People's Pantry of Great Barrington - closed

We will be updating this page as more cancellations and closures come in. To report a cancellation, give us a call at (413) 528-0860 or send an email to fun@wsbs.com

A reminder that the National Weather Service is reporting a Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation which is in effect through 5 pm Monday afternoon. For the latest weather updates, call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, download the free WSBS app and/or go here.

