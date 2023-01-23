Southern Berkshire Cancellations and Closings for Monday, Jan. 23
Here are the latest cancellations and closings for Southern Berkshire County and surrounding areas that we have up to this point for Monday, Jan. 23.
Schools
- Berkshire Hills Regional School District - closed
- Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed
- Berkshire Waldorf School - delayed two hours
Other
- Elder Services' home Meals, and congregate Services - canceled
- Claire Teague Senior Center has canceled transportation and congregate meals
- Transportation at the Sheffield Senior Center - canceled
- New Marlborough Library - closed
- All practices and games for Housatonic Youth Basketball (a.k.a. Housy Hoops) - canceled.
- The People's Pantry of Great Barrington - closed
We will be updating this page as more cancellations and closures come in. To report a cancellation, give us a call at (413) 528-0860 or send an email to fun@wsbs.com
A reminder that the National Weather Service is reporting a Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation which is in effect through 5 pm Monday afternoon. For the latest weather updates, call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, download the free WSBS app and/or go here.
