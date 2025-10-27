Southern Berkshire County Trick-Or-Treat Hours: Halloween 2025

We're less than a week away from Halloween. As of this writing, the October 31 forecast in most of Berkshire County is calling for rain. Hopefully it's not a complete washout. Still, the rain probably won't keep trick-or-treaters away from collecting candy and other goodies. If you're going out, consider bringing an umbrella just to be safe.

Get our free mobile app

Below is the Trick-Or-Treat for Southern Berkshire County. All times are scheduled for Halloween (October 31).

Becket: 5 to 7 p.m.

Great Barrington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lee: 5 to 7.

Lenox: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Monterey: 5 to 7; trick-or-treat at the Community Center, Town Hall and the firehouse; Bowie the Clown will be at the library from 4:30 to 6.

New Marlborough: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Otis: Trunk or Treat at Otis Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7.

*Sandisfield: No posted hours

Sheffield: Trunk-or-treat is Saturday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 in the Town Hall parking lot.

Stockbridge: 5 to 7.

West Stockbridge: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Halloween party begins at 6:30 in the Town Hall pavilion; costume contest at 7.

READ MORE: Here are Some of the Safest Places for Trick-or-Treating in Massachusetts

While Halloween is a fun opportunity to go trick-or-treating, make sure you follow safety tips, including:

Collect candy and treats in groups

Have an adult escort you through the evening's events (especially for younger children)

Make sure you have some bright/reflective colors on your costume so motorists can see you when crossing the street

Only trick-or-treat at houses that have lights on

Have an adult inspect your candy and treats before consuming.

Never accept a ride in a car or go inside a home unless it is a friend’s or family member's.

You can find more Halloween safety tips by going to mass.gov.

LOOK: 14 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz