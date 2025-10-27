Southern Berkshire County Trick-Or-Treat Hours: Halloween 2025
We're less than a week away from Halloween. As of this writing, the October 31 forecast in most of Berkshire County is calling for rain. Hopefully it's not a complete washout. Still, the rain probably won't keep trick-or-treaters away from collecting candy and other goodies. If you're going out, consider bringing an umbrella just to be safe.
Below is the Trick-Or-Treat for Southern Berkshire County. All times are scheduled for Halloween (October 31).
- Becket: 5 to 7 p.m.
- Great Barrington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Lee: 5 to 7.
- Lenox: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Monterey: 5 to 7; trick-or-treat at the Community Center, Town Hall and the firehouse; Bowie the Clown will be at the library from 4:30 to 6.
- New Marlborough: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- Otis: Trunk or Treat at Otis Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7.
- *Sandisfield: No posted hours
- Sheffield: Trunk-or-treat is Saturday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 in the Town Hall parking lot.
- Stockbridge: 5 to 7.
- West Stockbridge: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Halloween party begins at 6:30 in the Town Hall pavilion; costume contest at 7.
While Halloween is a fun opportunity to go trick-or-treating, make sure you follow safety tips, including:
- Collect candy and treats in groups
- Have an adult escort you through the evening's events (especially for younger children)
- Make sure you have some bright/reflective colors on your costume so motorists can see you when crossing the street
- Only trick-or-treat at houses that have lights on
- Have an adult inspect your candy and treats before consuming.
- Never accept a ride in a car or go inside a home unless it is a friend’s or family member's.
You can find more Halloween safety tips by going to mass.gov.
