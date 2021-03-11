Southwest now flying direct to Nashville from Hartford

With the country’s vaccination numbers going up and COVID cases going down, restrictions are easing little by little. The travel industry has been hit especially hard during the pandemic and is looking to rebound this spring and summer. Once you get fully vaccinated and as we get closer to travel restrictions loosening it might be a good time to grab your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to head to Nashville! Starting today you can now hop on a direct flight on Southwest Airlines to Nashville from Hartford's Bradley International Airport. The announcement was made about the new Southwest direct route last October. The inaugural non-stop flight left Bradley today.

Direct flights from Hartford to Nashville are flying twice per day. A morning flight at 8:10 lands in Nashville at 9:40 and an afternoon flight at 1:10 lands in Nashville at 2:40. Flight days and times are subject to change. The total flight time averages around 2 ½ hours.

In October Southwest Airlines spokesman Brian Parrish was quoted on the Bradly website… “Southwest is excited to offer travelers from Bradley International Airport (BDL) daily service to the vibrant city of Nashville beginning in March 2021. In addition to offering Music City as a nonstop Southwest destination from BDL, the new service will provide convenient, one-stop connections to over 40 other Southwest destinations currently served via Nashville International Airport.” “We appreciate the continued support from New England customers, and the Southwest Team is always ready to welcome BDL travelers with our legendary hospitality, low fares, and our Bags Fly Free offering for every customer.”

The Southwest direct flights to Nashville from Hartford fly Boeing 737’s. In addition to the new Southwest non-stop flights, Southwest offers numerous flights daily with stops in Chicago, Baltimore, and Orlando.