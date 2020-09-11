Special Course Open to All Berkshire County High School Students

In this course, students will grapple with big questions related to accelerating change and how our society will adapt to the future of work. Whether their interest is in technology, politics, business, economics or social activism, they will come out of the course with valuable new perspectives, a recognition of how they can shape their own education, and an enhanced personal resume.

This course, which will be entirely remote, is open to all Berkshire County high school students and is intended to appeal to all (not just those interested in a career in technology or advanced manufacturing). It will start the week of September 28th and run for eight weeks. Spaces are limited and will be granted on a first come first-serve basis.

The course is designed by Josh Shapiro, a Monument Mountain grad who now teaches at NYU. Josh originally taught this course as an undergraduate seminar at NYU and it was selected to be featured as a “Star Course”. Now adapted for high school students, the course engages students in problems related to rapidly advancing technology & socio-political change.

Check out this video from students who participated in a pilot course this summer.

(above information inormation, video and image taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from the Berkshire Innovation Center for online and on air use)