There is a Special Town Meeting in Sheffield this Thursday, May 29. There are four articles on the town meeting warrant. The first will see if the town will vote to authorize the Town to impose a local excise tax upon the transfer of occupancy of any room or rooms in a bed and breakfast establishment, hotel, lodging house, short-term rental or motel located within the town. Another would see if the town will vote to adjust the real property tax exemption previously accepted by a vote at the May 4, 2015 Annual Town Meeting.

The final two articles will see if the town will vote to transfer the sum of $20,000 from the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund for repairs at the transfer station and if the town will vote to authorize the Board of Selectmen to enter into a ten year contract, commencing in July of 2020, with a qualified vendor selected by MassDEP through a competitive bid process for recycling processing services for the Town. The meeting gets underway at 6:30 pm on Thursday at the Senior Center on Cook Road.