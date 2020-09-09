Spend A Day With Ben Cosgrove

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to chat with singer Ben Cosgrove prior to a LIVE performance at the venerable Dewey Hall on Main Street in Sheffield. This occurred a few weeks before The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all concerts worldwide. The Boston based performer's music explores themes of landscape, place and environment in North America as his shows encompass instrumental music that has been described as "electric and exhilarating."

Ben has performed LIVE in every state except Delaware and Hawaii and holds residencies and fellowships with various institutions which include The National Park and Forest Services. Harvard University, Middlebury College, The Schmidt Ocean Institute and The Sitka Center for Art & Ecology.

We also discussed the release of his new LP entitled "Salt" which contains a compilation of feelings that contain ungroundedness and confusion to landscapes of flux and ambiguity with near imperceptible embellishments and forward thinking concepts which was very well-received by audiences nationwide.

Now is your chance to see Ben perform a LIVE show as Dewey Hall is teaming up with BEAT to bring you a musical experience that you will never forget. The outdoor concerts take place on Saturday, September 12th at 2 and 7 pm. Doors will open 15 minutes prior to each performance.

Tickets MUST be purchased in advance. Admission is only $10 per person and additional donations are welcome as all proceeds will go towards further restoration of this historic venue that has been entertaining audiences since 1887. to order tickets, e-mail deweymemorialhall@gmail.com OR call Maggie McRae at 1-919-478-4335.

Each party in attendance will be limited to 4 people in one group and will be seated in a 5 foot diameter circle as proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced and masks MUST be worn during these performances.

It is encouraged that you bring a blanket or lawn chair as you can relax in comfort and enjoy the show. Keep in mind public restrooms will NOT be available and the indoor space will NOT be available to concert goers. Three words: Please plan accordingly!

Get more details on Ben's shows by logging on to Dewey Hall's web site and give a LIKE to their Facebook page by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Dewey Hall for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo image of Ben Cosgrove courtesy of his Facebook page)