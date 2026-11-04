Here’s When Spirit Christmas Will Open Near The Berkshires (Fun Video Tour)
Halloween is in the rearview mirror. The Spirit Halloween store at Lee Premium Outlets is closed for 2026, but it's a safe bet the seasonal holiday chain will return somewhere in Berkshire County next year, usually in August.
At this point, many people are thinking about Christmas decorations. I know, we haven't even reached Thanksgiving yet, but the truth is, for those who have a lot of holiday lights and decorations, they have to start planning before Thanksgiving so they can have their displays ready to go for the holiday season. So I understand the thinking.
A Christmas Retailer Is Set to Open This Weekend Near the Berkshires
If you are on the hunt for some new holiday decorations, you may be pleased to know that Spirit Halloween's counterpart, Spirit Christmas, is set to open at the Colonie Center in Albany this weekend at the Former Christmas Tree Shops. Spirit Christmas is still a new company that is developing and growing, which is part of the reason why there aren't as many stores around as Spirit Halloween. But Colonie Center works for me, as Albany isn't a long drive from the Berkshires.
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Here's What You Can Expect to See at Spirit Christmas (Video Example)
Spirit Christmas is a winter wonderland of all things Christmas, including animatronics, snow machines, huge candy canes, unique ornaments, clothing, including the beloved ugly sweaters, blankets, games, and even Ghostface from the movie Scream, which is part of the Christmas festivities. How cool is that? Check out the video below for a tour of the New Jersey flagship location to get an idea of what you may see at the Albany location.
Albany Location Details
If that gets you in the holiday spirit, just imagine what it's like to actually be there touring the store. Here are some details about the Albany store.
Spirit Christmas
Former Christmas Tree Shop
131 Colonie Center
Albany, NY 12205
(855) 704-2669
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What is the Exact Date Spirit Christmas Will Open its Albany Location?
According to Haunted Attraction Network, the Albany location, along with over 30 other Spirit Christmas stores, is set to open this Friday, November 6, 2026.
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
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