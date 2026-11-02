Today (Nov. 2) is the Last Day to Shop at Beloved Berkshire Retailer

Halloween has come and gone. I hope you and the kiddos got all the treats you hoped for. My daughter is nice enough to let me have some of her candy, specifically the ones she doesn't want or like. Hey, I'll take it.

Around my house, we have already taken down our Halloween decorations and put away our costumes, but they will be ready for next year. It's hard to believe that we are already thinking about Christmas decorations. Where did 2026 go?

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Today's the Final Day to Shop This Seasonal Retailer in the Berkshires

Speaking of Halloween decorations and costumes, a seasonal retailer that makes a yearly splash in Berkshire County will close its doors this evening until August 2027. You guessed it. Spirit Halloween, which is located at the Lee Premium Outlets, is closing today (Monday, Nov. 2) at 7:00 PM. After Halloween is a great time to shop at Spirit Halloween if you want to snag some Halloween items at deep discounts. Of course, if you have been eyeballing an item for a while, you take your chances; it may not be there, but it's worth a visit to see what's left.

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Where Will Spirit Halloween Be Next Year in the Berkshires? Can I Still Buy Halloween Items from its Website?

Spirit Halloween has been a staple of the Berkshires each Halloween and even though the season has come and gone, you can bet Spirit Halloween will make a return to the county next year. Over the years, Spirit Halloween has been in a number of different locations, including the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, next to Planet Fitness in Pittsfield, the former JoAnn Fabrics site in Pittsfield, and this year at the Lee Outlets. Where the store will be next year is anybody's guess. If you just can't wait until then, you can explore and order Halloween goods all year round from the retailer's website.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker