Popular Retailer Temporarily Returning to Massachusetts

Massachusetts has felt the effects of retailers shutting down locations or completely going out of business over the past few years. Stores like Bed, Bath & Beyond, and Christmas Tree Shops are just a memory for Massachusetts shoppers. Though not completely going out of business Stop and Shop will be closing a handful of Massachusetts stores this year due to performance issues. Needless to say, it's been a rough few years for the retail industry and it's no different in the Bay State.

A Seasonal Retailer is Making a Return to Massachusetts

One retailer that will be making a temporary return to Massachusetts is the seasonal outfit Spirit Halloween. I love shopping at the store. Over the years I have purchased a number of decorations from Spirit Halloween including Friday the 13th and Halloween sound posters, Ghostbusters pathway markers, window decorations, fake blood, makeup, fake tombstones, and a few costumes. Even if you're not buying anything, it's fun to go into Spirit Halloween and browse around. The store always has something new and different each season.

Where Will Spirit Halloween Be Opening in Western Massachusetts?

According to the company's website, you can expect to see Spirit Halloween at the following Western Massachusetts locations soon:

Pittsfield : Former Goodwill on 457 Dalton Ave

: Former Goodwill on 457 Dalton Ave Westfield : Former Dress Barn on 415 E Main Street

: Former Dress Barn on 415 E Main Street Springfield : 1Former Savers on 287 Liberty Street

: 1Former Savers on 287 Liberty Street Holyoke : Former Sears at the Holyoke Mall

: Former Sears at the Holyoke Mall Hadley: Former Bed Bath and Beyond on 327 Russell Street

Massachusetts Shoppers are Sure to Have Fun Browsing Through the Aisles

In an era where stores continue to shut down, it's exciting to know that Spirit Halloween makes a return year after year. It's a fun little treat that kids and adults alike can look forward to when getting into the Halloween mood. You can search for a location near you by going here. Here's to a spooky good time.

