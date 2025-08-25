Halloween fans rejoice as a seasonal favorite has officially opened in Berkshire County and will be here for over two months.

This past Saturday (August 23), Spirit Halloween opened to the public. The seasonal retailer is back at the same location that it was housed at last year, which is the former Joann Fabric building at 457 Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield.

For a while, the retailer's website noted that the store would be opening in Pittsfield in August, but didn't give a specific date. Rest assured that it is open now, as I browsed the store myself this past Saturday.

You'll Find Some Classic Items at the Berkshire County Store

The store is filled with the classic Halloween items you would expect from Spirit Halloween, including costumes, accessories, posters, clothing, animatronic monsters, and more.

A reminder that this is the only Spirit Halloween that is open in the Berkshires. You won't be able to find one anywhere else in the county. The hours for the Pittsfield store are as follows:

Mon: 11:00am - 8:00pm

Tue: 11:00am - 8:00pm

Wed: 11:00am - 8:00pm

Thu: 11:00am - 8:00pm

Fri: 11:00am - 9:00pm

Sat: 10:00am - 9:00pm

Sun: 12:00pm - 6:00pm

For folks who live in other parts of the state, Spirit Halloween has locations in the following areas (check the website to see which ones are open now)

Auburn: 385 Southbridge St. (Former Sears)

Avon: 15 Stockwell Drive (Former Party City)

Barnstable: 65 Independence Drive (Former Bed Bath & Beyond)

Bellingham: 209 Hartford Ave. (Former Party City)

Boston: 757 Gallivan Boulevard (Former Walgreens)

Brighton: 1660 Soldiers Field Road (Former Party City)

Dartmouth: 386 State Road (Former Office Max)

Dartmouth: 65 Faunce Corner Road (Former Christmas Tree Shop)

Foxboro: 370 Patriot Place (Former Off Broadway Shores)

Hadley: 335 Russell St. (Former Smithland Pet) – Coming Soon

Hadley: 327 Russell St. (Former Bed Bath & Beyond)

Hanover: 1401 Washington St. (Former Trader Joes)

Holyoke: 50 Holyoke St. (Former Burlington Coat Factory)

Kingston: 101 Kingston Collection Way, #1 (Former Macys)

Ludlow: 433 Center Street, Suite B (Former Joann Fabric)

Marlboro: 521 Donald Lynch Boulevard (Former Sears)

Middleton: 232A South Main St. (Former Joann Fabric)

Natick: 244 Worcester St. (Former Joann Fabric)

North Attleboro: 1360 South Washington St. (Former Bed Bath & Beyond)

North Billerica: 199 Boston Road (Former Joann Fabric)

Pittsfield: 457 Dalton Ave. (Former Joann Fabric)

Raynham: 300 New State Highway, #11 (Former Joann Fabric)

Reading: 1 General Way (Former SleePare)

Salem: 227 Highland Ave. (Former Fashion Bug)

Saugus: 1201 Broadway (Former Forever 21)

Seekonk: 85 Highland Ave. (Former Joann Fabric)

Shrewsbury: 1000 Boston Turnpike (Former American Freight)

Shrewsbury: 100 Boston Turnpike, J2 (Former Party City)

Springfield: 390 Cooley St. (Former Big Lots)

Swansea: 207 Swansea Mall Drive, #13 (Former Joann Fabric)

Tewksbury: 10 Main St. (Former Staples)

Walpole: 30 Providence Highway (Former Party City)

