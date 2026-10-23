Video of Pittsfield Cemetery May Give You the Heebie-Jeebies; More Voices

I'm really getting into these Spirit Chasers k.r. videos on YouTube. As I mentioned before, the investigators are a pair of gentlemen who don't have any fancy editing in their videos. The videos are bare-bones, and many of them are from 4-5 years ago, which was a bit before the whole A.I. explosion. I believe their videos don't have any A.I. effects incorporated in them. You'll decide for yourself when you watch the video.

This Video Was Taken at Pittsfield Cemetery, and There's A lot of Activity

In a previous post, I shared the video of the investigators exploring Hillside Cemetery in North Adams. In this video, they are at Pittsfield Cemetery off Wahoconah Street. A few noteworthy things about this video to mention, other than the voices: one of the investigators, Bill, has one of his batteries for his equipment drained early on in the tour of the cemetery. The battery was fully charged. Could the spirits be using that energy to communicate, or is it something else altogether? The video also mentions that the cemetery caretaker sees shadow people while mowing the lawn during the day. Yes, during the day.

READ MORE: Spirit Voices at Hillside Cemetery in North Adams Captured on Video

There's No Shortage of Spiritual Voices in the Cemetery

When it comes to the voices in the cemetery, there are plenty of words you'll hear, including the following:

religion

look or lick

nine

heard

wait

Devon

Chloe

traitor

second

seven

which or witch

verb

you nutter

nice

get out

abort

key

fear me

blood

Satan

Rachel

READ MORE: Bigfoot Sightings in the Berkshires? Could it Be? (VIDEO)

One of the investigators says he can hear whispering. Can you hear it as well? Plus, there are more weird things happening in this video. Check it out for yourself.

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